Mike Mohan stepping down as Best Buy president

Mike Mohan stepping down as Best Buy presidentMinneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal 04/30/2021
Mike Mohan is stepping own as president and COO of Best Buy after 17 years with the consumer electronics chain. The retailer is not planning to replace him and will instead spread his duties across members of its executive group. It is not clear what Mr. Mohan, who was considered a prospect for the CEO job when Hubert Jay stepped down in 2019, will do next.
