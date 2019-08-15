Midwestern states report more hospitalizations tied to vaping

Retail News
Midwestern states report more hospitalizations tied to vapingFast Company 08/15/2019
Twenty-two people in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin have been hospitalized with breathing problems after vaping. “We know there are certain characteristics in common with these cases, but we have not been able to get to the bottom of exactly what aspect of the vaping habit or product or solvent or oil is causing the injury,” Dr. Emily Chapman, chief medical officer for Children’s Minnesota, told NBC News.
