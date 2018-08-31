Microsoft’s suppliers required to provide paid family leave

Retail News
Microsoft’s suppliers required to provide paid family leaveCNN Tech 08/30/2018
Prompted by a Washington state law that sets a mandate to go into effect in 2020, Microsoft will now require the firms that it contracts with to offer at least 12 weeks of paid parental leave. Microsoft’s rule will apply to suppliers and vendors with over 50 employees. The Washington law only applies to companies within the state, so Microsoft management felt it would be most equitable to require it of out of state vendors as well.