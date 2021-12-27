Microsoft, Google, Intel join others in pulling out of CES 2022

Retail News

Cnet

Microsoft has made the decision to pull out of the the January CES 2022 show, citing concerns over the spread of the Omnicron variant. In so doing, the company joined other big exhibitors, including Meta (Facebook), Google, T-Mobile, Intel, Lenovo and TikTok in deciding not to participate. CES is pushing forward, however, and is working to replace the vacated spaces on the exhibit floor. “While we recently received 42 exhibitor cancellations (less than 7% of our exhibit floor),” the CTA stated, “since last Friday we’ve added 60 new exhibitors for our in person event.”