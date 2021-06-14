Micro-weddings are a sign of the times

Retail News

The New York Times

Many wedding ceremonies were postponed over the last year+ as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S. With the country reopening, many weddings are back on but in a different form than they would likely have taken before anyone had heard the term COVID-19. Micro-weddings, scaled down versions of what were on offer before the pandemic, are now on the menu for prospective brides, grooms and in-laws to consider. Many couples using wedding planners are going for the micro option.