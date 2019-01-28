Michelob’s organic beer makes pitch for wine drinkers

Retail News

CNBC

Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold organic beer has found some success in getting drinkers of wine and spirits to try the brew. Continuing to get non-beer drinkers to switch is important for the brand and the category that has seen alcohol consumption for three straight years even though wine and spirit sales are up. A-B InBev will run a commercial for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold during the Super Bowl broadcast.