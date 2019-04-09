Retail News

Michaels’ shares are up after exceeding low expectations

MarketWatch 09/04/2019

Shares in the Michaels Cos. jumped 21 percent in premarket trading after the company posted same-store sales growth of 0.3 percent during the most recent quarter, ahead of the 1.1 percent decline expected by Wall Street. The retailer’s adjusted earnings per share came in at 19 cents, ahead of the consensus of 14 cents.

