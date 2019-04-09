Michaels’ shares are up after exceeding low expectations

Retail News
Michaels’ shares are up after exceeding low expectationsMarketWatch 09/04/2019
Shares in the Michaels Cos. jumped 21 percent in premarket trading after the company posted same-store sales growth of 0.3 percent during the most recent quarter, ahead of the 1.1 percent decline expected by Wall Street. The retailer’s adjusted earnings per share came in at 19 cents, ahead of the consensus of 14 cents.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!