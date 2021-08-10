Michaels plans to directly compete with Etsy

Retail News
Michaels plans to directly compete with EtsyThe Dallas Morning News 10/08/2021
Michaels has plans to sell arts and crafts made by its customer creators by the middle of next year on its digital platforms. “Makers have been giving us feedback. They’re finding friction points and we’re responding,” said Michaels Cos. CEO Ashley Buchanan. The company has “hundreds of coders around the world working to completely revamp and recode our website and app,” she said.
Discussions
