Merchants learned to adapt or perish during the pandemic

Merchants learned to adapt or perish during the pandemicThe New York Times 05/07/2021
Hamburg, Germany is among the many in Europe and elsewhere that has faced full or partial lockdowns during the pandemic. That has made it imperative for merchants to quickly adapt to changing circumstances including a clothing boutique that scheduled shopping appointments for customers or a comic book seller that had its associates post content to TikTok.
