Men’s Wearhouse founder says it’s time to tax the rich

Retail News

The Guardian

George Zimmer, founder and former CEO of Men’s Wearhouse, has written an opinion piece contending that the 2017 Republican tax bill that primarily benefited businesses and wealthy individuals has exacerbated income disparity in the U.S. Mr. Zimmer, who advocates a return to a 90 percent taxation rate for the richest Americans, wrote: “We can debate the numbers, the rates, the programs. But when it comes to recreating American greatness, the ones who extract the greatest share of the national wealth must be the ones who pay the most to restore it.”