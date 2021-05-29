Memorial Day weekend gas prices at a 7-year high

Retail News

CNBC

As Americans head out on Memorial Day travel and activities, AAA reports that the current average price for unleaded gasoline is $3.04 per gallon — that’s $1.08 per gallon higher than last year at this time. And yet the long cooped-up population will likely not be daunted — the motoring association estimates 37 million Americans will hit the road this weekend, up 60 over 2020 when the nation was largely under lockdown.