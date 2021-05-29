Memorial Day weekend gas prices at a 7-year high

Retail News
Memorial Day weekend gas prices at a 7-year highCNBC 05/27/2021
As Americans head out on Memorial Day travel and activities, AAA reports that the current average price for unleaded gasoline is $3.04 per gallon — that’s $1.08 per gallon higher than last year at this time. And yet the long cooped-up population will likely not be daunted — the motoring association estimates 37 million Americans will hit the road this weekend, up 60 over 2020 when the nation was largely under lockdown.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!