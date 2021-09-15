Retail News

Meijer opening fourth smaller-box grocery store

Supermarket News 09/14/2021

Meijer will open its fourth smaller-box grocery store, Rivertown Market, on Oct. 6 in downtown Detroit. The 42,000-square-foot supermarket will be one of the few grocery stores in the downtown area. “I grew up in this town and am very proud to be back with a great team in place to ensure Rivertown Market provides a unique shopping experience to customers in the city of Detroit,” store manager Marcus Reliford said in a statement.“We are excited to open our doors, be a good neighbor and work every day to have the best products on our shelves.”

