Medical authorities recommend water and milk, not juice, for kids

The New York Times 09/18/2019

Healthy Eating Research, a nutrition advocacy group funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, recommends that young children should be kept from drinking fruit juices and sugary beverages and be given water and milk instead. The recommendations published in the report were developed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the American Heart Association and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

