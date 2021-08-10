McD’s treating teachers to free breakfasts

Retail News
McD’s treating teachers to free breakfastsUSA Today 10/08/2021
Educators will get a free meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants on Monday, Oct. 15. McD’s is making the gesture to thank teachers for their efforts of behalf of the nation’s children. The promotion follows a similar one last year for first responders. Teachers with identification will get a Happy Meal carton containing a choice of one entree, hash browns and a beverage.
