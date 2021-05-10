McD’s sets goal of net zero emissions by 2050

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

McDonald’s Corp. has said that it is looking to cut its global greenhouse emissions to net zero by 2050. The fast-food chain said it is working with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to meet the goal. “We’re trying to send a signal to our partners, to our investors, to our suppliers, to other brands in the global community, to policymakers, that we share that vision for 2050,” said McDonald’s chief sustainability officer Jenny McColloch.