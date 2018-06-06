McD’s rolling out kiosks at pace of 1,000 stores per quarter

Retail News

BuzzFeed

As of March of this year, McDonald’s had self-serve kiosks in about 3,500 domestic stores. CEO Steve Easterbrook says that number will increase by about 1,000 per quarter over the next couple of years. Management says that, although the kiosks give them the ability to cut down on counter help, most of those positions will be transitioned into other “more customer engaging positions like Guest Experience Leaders and table service.”