McD’s responds to harassment allegations with new training at all stores

Retail News

CNN

Prompted by months of criticism and lawsuits claiming that its franchises are too lax in thwarting sexual harassment, bullying and other workplace episodes, McDonald’s management announced yesterday that it will conduct computer-based and in-person training at all U.S. locations in October. McDonald’s is working with RAINN, a sexual violence prevention organization, to develop the program. McDonald’s has previously conducted training sessions for some of its management level employees, but this represents the first comprehensive action to inform the roughly 850,000 front-line U.S. restaurant workers.