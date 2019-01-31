McD’s posts strong 4Q results

Retail News

McDonald’s posted same-store sales growth of 4.4 percent internationally, well ahead of the four percent consensus among analysts. The fast-food giant’s U.S. comps grew 2.3 percent, just below Wall Street’s expectations of 2.4 percent growth. “We continued to transform our business by making substantial progress on modernizing our restaurants and offering more convenience, choice and value to our customers,” said McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook in a statement.