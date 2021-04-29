McD’s posts big same-store increase as U.S. economy rebounds

Retail News
McD’s posts big same-store increase as U.S. economy reboundsCNBC 04/29/2021
McDonald’s reported that same-store sales jumped 13.6 percent in the first quarter as the American economy began to open up. The fast food giant posted flat same-store numbers in the first quarter of 2020 after sales fell off with the effects of the pandemic beginning to be felt in major markets around the country.
