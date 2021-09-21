McD’s pledges to add more sustainable toys to Happy Meal deals

Retail News

CNBC

McDonald’s announced that it would significantly reduce the amount of plastic used in making its Happy Meal toys by 2025. The company is looking to make changes such as switching from plastic wrapping to plant-based and certifed fiber packaging. “Our entire supply chain has to change with this,” said Amy Murray, McDonald’s vice president of global marketing enablement. “It has been a massive undertaking, and we’re really just changing the way we do our Happy Meals.”