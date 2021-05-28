McD’s latest celebrity menu collaboration: K-Pop group BTS

Retail News

NPR

The BTS Meal went on sale earlier this week at McDonald’s, named for the record-making and record-breaking K-Pop group. The meal is comprised of: one 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets, a medium order of french fries, a medium Coke and sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces — flavors derived from McDonald’s offerings in South Korea. The BTS promo follows a string of other celeb tie-ins: Travis Scott, Michael Jordan and J. Balvin.