McDonald’s shares rose 0.7 percent in premarket trading after Stephens changed its rating on the fast-food restaurant from overweight to equal weight. “We believe MCD’s core U.S. business is accelerating and set to show upside to consensus estimates for [first quarter 2019 and the full year],” wrote Will Slabaugh, a Stephens analyst, in a note to investors.