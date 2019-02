Retail News

USA Today

“Níl aon Ghaeilge ann faoi Shamrock Shakes de McDonald” means there’s nothing Irish about McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes, but that isn’t stopping the fast-food giant from bringing back its limited-edition favorite for St. Patrick’s Day. The drink made with soft-serve vanilla ice cream, mint-flavored syrup and whipped topping will be available through March 24.