McD’s boosting wages and offering new bennies to recruit workers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

McDonald’s franchisees, with backing from the brand, are looking to recruit new employees by offering higher wages, better training, paid time off, tuition assistance and emergency child care benefits. The restaurant chain, like others in the foodservice sector, has been finding it difficult to attract and retain workers as many who previously worked in the industry have found greener employment pastures in other businesses after massive layoffs following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year.