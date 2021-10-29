Retail News

McD’s announces deal with IBM to power drive-thrus with AI

CNBC 10/28/2021

McDonald’s has entered into a strategic partnership with IBM to develop artificial intelligence technology that automate the fast food giant’s drive-thru lanes. IBM will acquire McD Tech Labs, formerly known as Apprente before it was acquired by McDonald’s in 2019, as part of the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

