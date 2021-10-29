McD’s announces deal with IBM to power drive-thrus with AI

Retail News
McD’s announces deal with IBM to power drive-thrus with AICNBC 10/28/2021
McDonald’s has entered into a strategic partnership with IBM to develop artificial intelligence technology that automate the fast food giant’s drive-thru lanes. IBM will acquire McD Tech Labs, formerly known as Apprente before it was acquired by McDonald’s in 2019, as part of the deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Discussions
