McD’s and Mariah Carey team up for 12 days of free food

Retail News

USA Today

McDonald’s will debut its “Mariah Menu” on Dec. 13, which will feature a free food item each day through Christmas with a minimum purchase of $1. “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order,” said Ms. Carey. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”