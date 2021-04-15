McDonald’s to require anti-harassment and discrimination training

Retail News
McDonald’s to require anti-harassment and discrimination trainingAP News 04/15/2021
McDonald’s will require that the two million workers at its 39,000 stores worldwide go through training intended to address discrimination, harassment and violence in the the workplace. “If you’re not constantly talking about values and keeping them in the fore, if you get complacent, then perhaps they’re not as obvious to people or they’re not as inspiring as they could be,” said McDonald’s president and CEO Chris Kempczinski.
