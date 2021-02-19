McDonald’s to diversify senior leadership team

Retail News
McDonald’s to diversify senior leadership teamCNBC 02/18/2021
McDonald’s has announced plans to diversify its senior leadership by 2025 with a focus on promoting more women and members of minority groups. The fast food giant said it is targeting 2030 to reach gender parity for those roles and that its EVPs will have their compensation tied, in part, to achieving diversity goals. McDonald’s has faced accusations of racism, both within its organization and among franchisees, in the past year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!