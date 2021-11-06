Retail News

McDonald’s suffers hack attack

The Wall Street Journal 06/11/2021

McDonald’s reported that hackers gained access to its computer systems in some markets, including the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan. The company told employees and franchisees that business contact information had been accessed along with details about restaurant seating capacity and the square footage of play areas. No customer information was accessed in the attack.

