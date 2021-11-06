McDonald’s suffers hack attack

Retail News
McDonald’s suffers hack attackThe Wall Street Journal 06/11/2021
McDonald’s reported that hackers gained access to its computer systems in some markets, including the U.S., South Korea and Taiwan. The company told employees and franchisees that business contact information had been accessed along with details about restaurant seating capacity and the square footage of play areas. No customer information was accessed in the attack.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!