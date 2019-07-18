McDonald’s and Uber Eats are no longer an exclusive

Retail News
McDonald’s and Uber Eats are no longer an exclusiveThe Verge 07/16/2019
McDonald’s has signed a deal to have DoorDash make deliveries from 200-plus restaurants in the Houston area beginning on July 29. The fast food giant is also going with DoorDash’s subscription service, which offers free deliveries from participating restaurants on orders of $12 or more. The deal between the two companies brings to an end an exclusive deal that McDonald’s had with Uber Eats.
