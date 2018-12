Retail News

Washington Examiner

The internet lit up with memes this week in response to a news photo of House Minority Leader exiting the White House after a tense tête-à-tête-à-tête with President Trump and Chuck Schumer. Rep. Pelosi was sporting a high-collared red coat, and the reaction to the look was so positive that the designer, Max Mara, announced the company would reintroduce the 2013 season coat again in 2019.