Mattress Firm may close more stores but sees a turnaround in progress

Mattress Firm, which took a huge sales hit when it was forced to close stores last year due to the pandemic, has said that it has seen a rebound in its business due to the dissemination of federal stimulus dollars and an easing on COVID-19 related restrictions. The retailer’s CEO, John Eck, said the company will continue to open some stores and close others as it seeks the right balance for the market. Mattress Firm expects its store count to hover in the 2,400 to 2,600 unit range, down about 700 when the chain filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2018.