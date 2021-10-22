Retail News

Mattel says it won’t be bah-humbugged by supply chain disruption

Reuters 10/22/2021

Mattel raised its annual sales forecast after saying it had pulled production forward and contracted more ocean vessels to maintain supplies during the critical holiday season. “We’ve been working through supply chain disruptions, it’s not a normal year. But even with that, we expect to have lots of toys under trees this Christmas holiday,” said CEO Ynon Kreiz.

