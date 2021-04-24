Mattel raises forecast as prognosis for toy sales improve

Retail News

CNBC

More disposable income in the hands of consumers, in part because of government stimulus checks, helped double Mattel’s first quarter sales over last year. Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said the toy maker has gained market share over the past three quarters. “We are strengthening our position as a consistent leader in the toy industry,” he said. “We believe we are very well-positioned to improve profitability and accelerate topline growth in 2021 and beyond.”