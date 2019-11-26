Retail News

Mattel CEO wants the brand to go Hollywood

Fortune 11/26/2019

Ynon Kreiz is Mattel’s fourth CEO since 2012. Mr. Kreiz has a plan to turn the brand’s business around, and that includes a big dose of Hollywood magic. His strategic vision calls for Mattel to use its popular brands, including G.I. Joe and Transformers, as entertainment properties through film and television instead of remaining focused on toys.

