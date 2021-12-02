Maryland lawmakers debate taxing bit tech ad revenues

Retail News
Maryland lawmakers debate taxing bit tech ad revenuesThe New York Times 02/12/2021
Maryland is looking at a possible tax on ad revenues from companies like Amazon.com, Facebook and Google. Proceeds from the nation’s first tax on digital ads would direct as much as $250 million in revenues to Maryland’s schools. Other states including Connecticut and Indiana are considering similar legislation.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!