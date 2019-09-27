Marshalls launches e-commerce site for the first time

Retail News
Marshalls launches e-commerce site for the first timeUSA Today 09/24/2019
Marshalls is bringing its off-price deals on designer merchandise online after resisting the move for years. “This site will feature a unique assortment of the brands and values that Marshalls is known for, and also offer customers the ability to shop through fun, interactive features and curations,” said Mark DeOliveira, TJX Digital US executive vice president, in a statement.
