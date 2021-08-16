Marks & Spencer adding more outside brands to its e-comm site

Retail News

Reuters/Yahoo News

Marks & Spencer is adding the Albaray, Celtic & Co, Craghoppers, FatFace, Frugi and Jones Bootmaker brands to its site after previous success with others including Clarks shoes, Hobbes, Joules, Smiggle and White Stuff. “Early results on brands driving frequency have been encouraging, with traffic on M&S.com increasing and new customers who buy into a guest brand returning to make their second purchase nearly 10 days sooner than those who didn’t buy into brands,” the British retailer said in a a statement.