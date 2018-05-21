Markets rebound as China and U.S. pause trade war

Retail News

CNN Money

China has promised to significantly increase its imports of American goods, which led Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to announce the U.S. would propose that tariffs on Chinese imports be put on hold. Nothing in the agreement suggests China plans to do much to curb the theft of intellectual property from the U.S. The pause is good news for U.S. retailers, who have argued that imposition of tariffs would substantially increase the cost of goods for American consumers.