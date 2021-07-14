Marketing budgets cut as businesses reorient to new normal

Retail News
Marketing budgets cut as businesses reorient to new normalThe Wall Street Journal 07/14/2021
Companies have cut marketing budgets from 11 percent last year to 6.4 percent of company revenues at present, according to Gartner’s annual CMO Spend Survey. “Budgets were cut for brands whether or not they had a positive or negative impact from Covid,” said Ewan McIntyre, co-chief of research and vice president analyst at Gartner.
