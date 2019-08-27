Retail News

Marketers may study Popeyes’ chicken sandwich sensation for years

Newsday 08/25/2019

While reviewers debate if Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich is worth all the hoopla, the hype continues. Marketing experts will undoubtedly debate for months if the chicken chain’s phenomenal success was well planned or just damn lucky, but there’s little doubt that a modest amount of marketing spend went a long, long way.

