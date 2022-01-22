Retail News

Mark Cuban opens online pharmacy with a generic focus

Dallas Observer 01/21/2022

Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug company launched an online pharmacy on Wednesday with 100 generic drugs covering a wide variety of medical conditions. The company owned by the celebrity billionaire plans to complete construction on its own pharmaceutical factory this year in an effort to deliver prescription drugs at lower costs to consumers.

