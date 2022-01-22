Mark Cuban opens online pharmacy with a generic focus

Retail News
Mark Cuban opens online pharmacy with a generic focusDallas Observer 01/21/2022
Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug company launched an online pharmacy on Wednesday with 100 generic drugs covering a wide variety of medical conditions. The company owned by the celebrity billionaire plans to complete construction on its own pharmaceutical factory this year in an effort to deliver prescription drugs at lower costs to consumers.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!