Many Americans won’t eat out until herd immunity is reached

USA Today 03/24/2021

Between 25 and 30 percent of all Americans say they will wait until the nation reaches herd immunity against COVID-19 before going out to restaurants to eat, according to a a Harris Poll survey for USA Today. One-third of those polled said they would be ready to eat at restaurants after being fully vaccinated against the virus. “The vaccine is certainly a game-changer for getting back to doing the things we love,” said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll.

