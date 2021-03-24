Many Americans won’t eat out until herd immunity is reached

Retail News

USA Today

Between 25 and 30 percent of all Americans say they will wait until the nation reaches herd immunity against COVID-19 before going out to restaurants to eat, according to a a Harris Poll survey for USA Today. One-third of those polled said they would be ready to eat at restaurants after being fully vaccinated against the virus. “The vaccine is certainly a game-changer for getting back to doing the things we love,” said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll.