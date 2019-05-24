Many Americans couldn’t pay $400 in a crunch

Retail News

The New York Times

Thirty-nine percent of Americans would be unable to come up with $400 for an unexpected expense by using cash or a credit card they could pay off quickly, according to a new survey by the Federal Reserve. About 27 percent of people would need to borrow money or sell something to come up with $400, while 12 percent couldn’t pay it off under any circumstance. The good news behind the report is that the 61 percent who could cover an unexpected $400 expense has risen from 50 percent since the survey was started in 2013.