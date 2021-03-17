Many American malls are not making it

Retail News
Many American malls are not making itCNBC 03/16/2021
Coresight Research is forecasting that about one out of every four shopping malls in the U.S. will close within the next five years as consumers increasingly go online or to non-mall locations to do their shopping. A-list malls, however, should continue to outperform the market and attract consumers through retail stores, restaurants and other types of attractions.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!