Manufacturer that tried to save Toys ‘R’ Us won’t work with it now

Retail News

USA Today

Isaac Larian, the chief executive of MGA Entertainment, manufacturer of the popular L.O.L. Surprise toy, tried to save Toys “R” Us when it was going bankrupt. Having failed at that attempt, Mr. Larian has said he will not sell his products to a new Toys “R” Us if it reopens. “I am so angry,” he told USA Today. “This is unbelievable – 33,000 people lost their jobs, more than that. They destroyed a brand that’s been around for 70 years for their short-term … gains.”