Man wearing body armor, carrying rifle and handgun causes panic in Walmart

A heavily armed man identified as Dmitriy Andreychenko, 20, recorded himself as he walked into a Walmart Supercenter in Springfield, MO wearing body armor and dressed in fatigues while carrying a handgun and a tactical rifle. Frightened customers hurried to the exits while Mr. Andreychenko moved throughout the store before leaving through an emergency exit where he was detained by an off-duty firefighter until police arrived and arrested him.