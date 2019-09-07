Man arrested for illegal licking of ice cream

Retail News
Man arrested for illegal licking of ice creamThe Washington Post 07/08/2019
Lenise Martin III of Assumption Parish, LA was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and unlawfully posting a video of criminal activity for publicity after he allegedly went to a store and opened a container of Blue Bell ice cream, then licked it and stuck his finger in it. A video of a similar act by another individual posted on Twitter has received 13 million views and spurred copycat criminal activity.