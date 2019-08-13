Mall of America owner takes major stake in America Dream project

Retail News
Mall of America owner takes major stake in America Dream projectMinneapolis Star Tribune 08/11/2019
Triple Five Group, owner of the Mall of America, is taking a 49 percent stake in the American Dream mall and entertainment complex opening in October in the New Jersey Meadowlands. Triple Five used the Mall of America as collateral in securing a loan to acquire its stake in the American Dream project.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!