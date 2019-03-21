Majority of Americans favor legalizing marijuana

Retail News
Majority of Americans favor legalizing marijuanaThe Associated Press 03/20/2019
Sixty-one percent of Americans favor legalizing marijuana, according to a survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the General Social Survey. Support for legalizing marijuana has increased across all age demographics and political party affiliations. Fifty-four percent of Republicans support legalization, up from 45 percent in 2016. Seventy-six percent of Democrats are in favor of legalization.